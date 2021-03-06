Wolves open to offloading star attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for star attacker Adama Traore.

Despite retaining his services last season being viewed as a successful piece of business, the Wolves hierarchy will be wondering why the Spanish attacker has struggled so much since.

The lethally paced winger, who is regarded as one of the league’s most unique attackers, has struggled for both goals and assists this season.

Despite featuring in 26 Premier League matches, the 25-year-old has managed just one assist.

In light of the winger’s dire form, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Wolves are now open to the idea of moving him on in the summer.

Traore was previously viewed as a target for Barcelona and Man City, however, due to Wolves’ eye-watering £70m transfer demand, a move amid a pandemic failed to materalise.

However, that all could be set to change after it has been claimed the club are now open to selling and acknowledge they may have to lower their demands.

Another possible destination for the explosive attacker is Leeds United, who just two months ago, also asked about the winger’s availability.