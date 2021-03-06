Ahead of the new Premier League season, another striker is bound to be on David Moyes’ shopping list for West Ham United.

There’s little doubt that the Scot is in the conversation for manager of the year, given how well he has the Hammers playing at present.

Their current sixth position is even more remarkable when you consider that they’ve played for the second half of the season with only one recognised striker in Michail Antonio.

Although there are still 11 games left to play in the current campaign, it would be a surprise if moves weren’t already afoot to ensure the east Londoners are at the head of the queue when certain players become available.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is one striker who has allegedly been on Moyes’ radar for a while, and former professional, Dean Windass, is convinced the player would be a success for the Hammers.

“Ivan Toney has taken the baton from Ollie Watkins at Brentford,” he said to Football Fancast.

“When you play in the Premier League, you do play with better players, you do get more chances.

“Ivan Toney would be a great fit for West Ham, would be a great buy. I don’t think that Brentford will keep him.”

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle United squad angered by treatment of boyhood talents by Steve Bruce in another sign of damning player revolt Barcelona are taking a huge risk with Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong ahead of El Clasico Chelsea showing interest in Atletico Madrid star, €80M asking price set

If the west Londoners are going to sell their best player to the Irons for the second season in a row, following Said Benrahma’s transfer, they’ll surely want to maximise his transfer value in the process.