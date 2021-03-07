Chelsea are reportedly targeting two big-name transfers for the summer in the form of Erling Haaland and Jan Oblak.

The Borussia Dortmund striker and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper are being linked with the Blues by Todo Fichajes, who state Oblak could cost around €100million, or £86m.

If they also want Haaland as a priority it could cost them as much as an extra £150m, according to the Daily Star, which would bring the club’s total spending to a whopping £236m on just two players.

That would be huge from the west London giants, who were also ambitious in their spending last summer with a number of high-profile deals for big names like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy.

Still, Werner hasn’t been at his best up front and Haaland looks like he’d be a major upgrade after his prolific form in recent times.

Mendy has also not been entirely convincing in goal, so Oblak could be a huge upgrade, even if signing him won’t come cheap.

Chelsea will surely have to offload some players in order to help raise funds for this kind of spending, and there are plenty of players Thomas Tuchel might not be that bothered about keeping.

The German tactician could surely try selling the likes of Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley, and perhaps one of Jorginho or Mateo Kovacic, as well as Antonio Rudiger in defence.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is also surely a player they’ll want to get rid of if they’re targeting a big move for Oblak in goal, which would likely mean Mendy takes Kepa’s place as the backup shot-stopper.

