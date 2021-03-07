On-loan Real Madrid ace leaning towards permanent Arsenal transfer on one major condition

Arsenal will have to ensure they can deliver European football to the Emirates Stadium next season in order to keep on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos permanently.

The Spain international is now in his second year on loan with the Gunners, and has generally performed pretty well for the club, though the team has struggled as a whole.

According to Don Balon, however, Ceballos is seemingly leaning towards remaining in the Premier League rather than returning to La Liga, so that could give Arsenal a boost in their hopes of keeping him permanently.

That’s good news for Arsenal, but there’s the issue of needing to get into Europe in order to really seal the deal as far as Ceballos is concerned.

Arsenal could do with keeping a player like Ceballos to give them a bit of quality in midfield, but it’s clear it won’t be easy for them to get a strong squad together if they can’t even make the Europa League.

That will surely hinder Mikel Arteta when it comes to trying to make signings and indeed keep the players he already has.