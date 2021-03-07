“It’s a calamity” – Martin Keown blames two Arsenal players for comical Burnley goal

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has said it’s not just Granit Xhaka who is to blame for the comical goal the Gunners conceded against Burnley yesterday.

It was another frustrating day for Arsenal as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave them an early lead at Turf Moor, only for the Clarets to hit back with a frankly ridiculous goal later in the first half.

Arsenal were attempting to pass the ball out of defence, but took things a little far as Xhaka attempted a dangerous ball that ended up deflecting in off Chris Wood.

Keown was clearly not impressed with his old club’s antics, as he described their playing style as a ‘calamity’, with Mikel Arteta’s tactics going badly wrong.

Xhaka will no doubt get the bulk of the blame for his poor pass that found Wood, but Keown also felt that Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno could’ve done better.

The German shot-stopper passed to Xhaka when it perhaps wasn’t the best choice, and Keown feels he should’ve taken responsibility by just clearing the ball.

“It’s a calamity, the goal they concede trying to play out from the back,” the former defender said during BT Sport’s coverage of the game, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“It’s about making the right decisions, the manager said he far from happy about the team’s performance and said stop giving silly goals away and this was another one.

“This ball should be launched by the goalkeeper. Okay, Granit gives it away and he shouldn’t, it is his mistake. But don’t give it to him.”

