“It’s been amazing” – Odegaard drops possible Arsenal transfer hint with huge compliment to Arteta

Arsenal loanee Martin Odegaard has spoken out on his experience at the Emirates Stadium so far, perhaps hinting at an interest in making his move to the club permanent.

The Norway international joined Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid in January and has shown some moments of quality, even if the Gunners have generally struggled for most of this season.

Despite this, it seems Odegaard is a big fan of manager Mikel Arteta, heaping praise on his intelligence and approach to the game.

Odegaard clearly feels Arsenal are going places, even if it’s not been easy for the north London giants to get a run of form going this season.

Arsenal might well improve if they can bring in signings like Odegaard for the long-term, so the 22-year-old’s quotes in the Evening Standard could perhaps serve as encouraging on that front, as it perhaps points towards him being happy to extend his stay at the club.

“The club is in a process now where things have changed a little bit, but what I’ve seen and experienced here makes me sure the club will be back at the top very soon,” said Odegaard.

“I think we have really good players at the club and some top talents.

Odegaard didn’t play regularly in his time at the Bernabeu so he might well be enjoying this new opportunity for him in England.

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.