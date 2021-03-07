Arsenal set €20m asking price for midfielder as La Liga duo show interest in transfer

Arsenal are reportedly setting a €20million asking price for Matteo Guendouzi ahead of the summer transfer window.

It seems Guendouzi could have plenty of suitors at the end of this season after impressing on loan at Hertha Berlin, though it probably won’t be enough to earn him another chance in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Gunners could let Guendouzi leave for around €20m and the Frenchman is attracting interest from La Liga duo Atletico Madrid and Valencia.

It would be interesting to see how Guendouzi could get on in Spanish football, even if it never quite worked out for him in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old clearly has talent, but it may be that he’s just not ideally suited for Arteta’s style of play at Arsenal.

Most fans probably won’t be too bothered about Guendouzi leaving, though signings are surely needed to replace him in that area of the pitch.

Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny don’t look ideal long-term options if Guendouzi does end up leaving.

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey last summer but he’s had a difficult season of repeated injuries, and more bodies may need to be brought in in that department.

