Brutally honest Jurgen Klopp ‘can’t imagine’ top four finish for Liverpool right now as boss refuses to ‘think about’ potential battle

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was questioned on where the Reds’ chances for a top four finish in the Premier League are left following the 1-0 defeat to Fulham, sparking a brutally honest response.

The defeat to the relegation-threatened side left Liverpool with eight defeats from their last 14 top-flight fixtures, in a disastrous run that has seen the side win just three times.

Liverpool’s flat display sparked some so-called supporters of the club to demand that Klopp be sacked, the situation has become that dire for the side that have lost six straight matches at their famed home.

Klopp admitted that he ‘can’t’ even ‘imagine’ a potential top four finish ‘at the moment’, with Liverpool four points off fourth-placed Chelsea, who just beat them and hold a game in hand.

The German reiterated that after such a run ‘one’ win needs to happen before anything else is looked at, in a brutally honest statement from the boss.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he ‘can’t imagine’ a top four finish for the Reds at this moment in time… pic.twitter.com/KfITiywat9 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) March 7, 2021

“Can’t imagine, it’s really not my concern at the moment, I understand you have to ask that but I cannot think about it, we have to win football games.”

“We have to win one football game, that would be helpful already. Then we see about the rest.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Luke Shaw scores with ice-cold finish for Man United against rivals Man City in move started by Dean Henderson Video: Fred at the forefront as Manchester giants combine to show how not to play football with hilariously dismal passage of play Stats damn shocking Liverpool as “the worst champions ever” make history for all the wrong reasons

Liverpool have experienced quite the fall from grace since winning the Premier League in dominant fashion last season, with their slide seeing their standing as champions criticised heavily.

Not much has gone right – if anything – for the Reds this season, they’ve been plagued by injuries to key players and also to their big-money summer recruits like Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

It’s clear that Klopp and Co. need to make some massive changes to get the side back to the level they should be, but it’s hard to see how they can turn things around in time to battle for a top four spot.

Missing out on a top four finish in the Premier League of course means that Liverpool face the much more difficult task of qualifying for the Champions League via triumphing in the world’s elite club competition.