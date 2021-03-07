Menu

‘Can you see us now?!’ – Rangers send out plane to troll rivals Celtic after dominant 55th title triumph in Scotland

Rangers supporters wasted no time in rubbing their Scottish Premiership title in the faces of rivals Celtic after securing their 55th title this afternoon, when their foes were held to a draw at Dundee United.

In a pre-booked move to troll their rivals, a plane was flown over Tannadice in the 6th minute of the encounter with the banner ‘Can you see us now?!’, with ‘#55TITLES’ also on the end.

It shows just how confident Rangers were of securing the title today and ensured that they poked a little jab at Celtic at the prime time.

With Celtic being held to a goalless draw, Rangers have won the title with six games to spare after boasting a massive 20-point lead under legend Steven Gerrard’s tutelage.

The heated foes actually meet in an Old Firm derby that promises to be fiery next weekend, after showing no fight this season, Celtic owe their loyal supporters a Derby day win at the very least.

This marks Rangers’ first top-flight title since 2010/11, coming at the perfect moment as the club appear to have recovered from their previous troubles, as it also stopped Celtic winning 10 times in a row.

