Menu

Jamie Carragher claps back at Gary Neville on Twitter after criticism of Liverpool during defeat to Fulham

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Jamie Carragher clapped back at Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville after his criticism of Liverpool on Twitter.

Naturally, with the Premier League champions having been unbeaten in 68 league games at Anfield before losing six on the bounce, a man who lives and breathes Manchester United is going to enjoy what he’s seeing.

MORE: Video: Mario Lemina bodies Mohamed Salah to score against Liverpool with fine finish for Fulham

Neville has been there every step of the way during Liverpool’s stark demise to laugh at their ill fortune, oftentimes in the face of Carragher, his co-presenter for Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football programme.

He did so once again on Twitter this afternoon…

More Stories / Latest News
‘No team and no manager has ever shamed the club like this’ – These Liverpool fans want ‘Klopp out’ after defeat to Fulham
Video: Luis Suarez fires Atletico ahead in the Madrid derby with brilliant outside of the boot finish past Thibaut Courtois
Video: Man United ace Diogo Dalot bangs it into the top corner with lovely strike after silky shimmy for  loan club AC Milan

Carra, although this tweet was not directly aimed at him personally, felt it necessary to fire back in the direction of Neville. As he often does while trying to score points against the United legend, he brought up his unsuccessful stint in Valencia.

A low blow, but a successful one. Neville ought to have remained quiet at least until after the Manchester derby…

More Stories Gary Neville Jamie Carragher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.