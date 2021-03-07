Jamie Carragher claps back at Gary Neville on Twitter after criticism of Liverpool during defeat to Fulham

Jamie Carragher clapped back at Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville after his criticism of Liverpool on Twitter.

Naturally, with the Premier League champions having been unbeaten in 68 league games at Anfield before losing six on the bounce, a man who lives and breathes Manchester United is going to enjoy what he’s seeing.

Neville has been there every step of the way during Liverpool’s stark demise to laugh at their ill fortune, oftentimes in the face of Carragher, his co-presenter for Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football programme.

He did so once again on Twitter this afternoon…

How bad are Liverpool at the moment ? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 7, 2021

Carra, although this tweet was not directly aimed at him personally, felt it necessary to fire back in the direction of Neville. As he often does while trying to score points against the United legend, he brought up his unsuccessful stint in Valencia.

Worse than your Valencia!! https://t.co/hnRk1T6Dm5 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 7, 2021

A low blow, but a successful one. Neville ought to have remained quiet at least until after the Manchester derby…