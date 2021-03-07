Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram as he nears becoming a free agent.

The 27-year-old has been a key player in his time with the Blades, and it would make sense that he might want to move on as the club surely heads towards relegation this season.

Palace could do with adding more quality to their midfield and Lundstram would be a decent low-cost option as he is set to become available this summer.

It’s another blow in a difficult season for Sheffield United, who have seemingly failed to persuade Lundstram to sign a new deal.

Palace now look to be among the clubs showing a strong interest in Lundstram, according to the Daily Mirror, but it remains to be seen if other teams might also throw their hat into the ring in the weeks and months ahead.

Burnley are also named as a side who could be interested in the former England youth international.