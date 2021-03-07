Manager says it’s “possible” his club could beat Man Utd and Liverpool to major transfer

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick says it’s “possible” his club could be contenders to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has been in sensational form for Dortmund, scoring a remarkable 45 goals in 46 appearances for the club in all competitions since his move midway through last season.

This includes two early goals for Dortmund against Bayern yesterday, and that will only have impressed the Bavarian giants even more after Flick’s intriguing comments before the game.

“Very, very much is possible in life, nothing can be ruled out,” Flick told Sky Germany, as translated by the Daily Mail, when asked about signing Haaland.

“But that is a long way off. He has a long-term contract in Dortmund and is an option for many top clubs.”

Haaland is widely expected to attract transfer suitors from all over Europe in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano recently writing about his future in a column for Benchwarmers.

The report named Manchester United and Liverpool as among the clubs in for the 20-year-old goal machine, and it would be exciting to see what he could do at these historic English clubs.

Haaland would undoubtedly be the kind of signing that could turn Man Utd into title contenders, with more goals needed after a dip in form from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood this season, while Edinson Cavani cannot be considered a long-term option.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also look in need of a signing like Haaland after their hugely disappointing campaign, with Roberto Firmino looking a particular weak link up front, while even Mohamed Salah and Saido Man have gone off the boil recently.

Still, Bayern have a history of raiding other Bundesliga clubs for their best players, having done so to Dortmund a few times.

The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels all ended up leaving Dortmund for the Allianz Arena, while they also recently agreed a summer deal to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.