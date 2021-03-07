Menu

Borussia Dortmund chief drops major hint over the only two clubs who could seal Haaland and Sancho transfers

Posted by

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke insists he does not expect a crazy summer despite the transfer rumours surrounding star players Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

The youthful attacking duo are up there with the most exciting talents in world football at the moment and could surely play for pretty much any top club in the world.

MORE: When Keane ended Haaland’s dad’s career

Goal note that Dortmund could face a fight to keep these two players, though they also translated quotes from Watzke to Sky Germany that perhaps suggest the club aren’t too worried.

Watzke does, however, suggest Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain might be exceptions due to being much less badly affected by the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Overall, I don’t think that crazy things will happen,” Watzke said.

“I know the situation in the European leagues very well, and the clouds are getting darker instead of lighter.”

jadon-sancho-and-erling-haaland

Erling Haaland celebrates with Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho

When asked if that also applies to PSG and City, Watzke said: “(PSG and City) are backed by entire states which find ways and means to pump money in.”

More Stories / Latest News
Offer made: Chelsea ready to throw everything at completing transfer of world class star
Arsenal set €20m asking price for midfielder as La Liga duo show interest in transfer
Manchester United star looking increasingly likely to leave, considering transfer back to former club

This could be a blow for other elite sides as they face falling further behind City and PSG, who continue to establish themselves as among the greatest forces in the game.

Both have dominated their domestic leagues in recent times and will surely be emerging as more serious contenders for the Champions League before too long.

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.

More Stories Erling Haaland Jadon Sancho Joachim Watzke Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.