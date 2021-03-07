Borussia Dortmund chief drops major hint over the only two clubs who could seal Haaland and Sancho transfers

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke insists he does not expect a crazy summer despite the transfer rumours surrounding star players Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

The youthful attacking duo are up there with the most exciting talents in world football at the moment and could surely play for pretty much any top club in the world.

Goal note that Dortmund could face a fight to keep these two players, though they also translated quotes from Watzke to Sky Germany that perhaps suggest the club aren’t too worried.

Watzke does, however, suggest Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain might be exceptions due to being much less badly affected by the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Overall, I don’t think that crazy things will happen,” Watzke said.

“I know the situation in the European leagues very well, and the clouds are getting darker instead of lighter.”

When asked if that also applies to PSG and City, Watzke said: “(PSG and City) are backed by entire states which find ways and means to pump money in.”

This could be a blow for other elite sides as they face falling further behind City and PSG, who continue to establish themselves as among the greatest forces in the game.

Both have dominated their domestic leagues in recent times and will surely be emerging as more serious contenders for the Champions League before too long.

