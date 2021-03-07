Harry Redknapp has defended Newcastle manager Steve Bruce for the job he’s doing at St James’ Park.

It’s not been a great season for the Magpies, and it’s fair to say some fans are losing patience with Bruce at the moment.

Still, Redknapp has stood up for Bruce, reminding Newcastle fans that he’s actually not doing much worse than most of his recent predecessors such as Rafael Benitez.

“They (the fans) go on about Rafa Benitez and how great he was. Well, he did a decent enough job but he never had them in the top six,” Redknapp wrote in his Sun column.

“That’s why I feel for Brucie because it was no different under the other fella. They were not playing great football or challenging at the top. In fact they have not been involved at that end since Alan Pardew finished fifth nearly ten years ago.

“It’s a world away from the days when the likes of Alan Shearer and David Ginola were tearing it up. The ones they have now aren’t up to it, and I don’t care if you’ve got Bruce, Benitez, or whoever, no manager is going to come in with a magic wand and change that.

“Only one thing will — and that’s if some mega-rich new owner buys the thing and throws money at it because the best teams have the best players. The way football is now, Newcastle could actually win the title in four years. But only if a Sheikh Mansour- type spends huge amounts and brings in the top stars. Ashley’s not going to do that and, to be honest, I don’t blame him. He’s done a fortune already so why throw more money at it? He’s trying to sell and you wouldn’t spend absolute fortunes on your house if you were going to flog it.”