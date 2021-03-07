Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham are reportedly among the clubs chasing the transfer of Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

The 24-year-old has really caught the eye in the Championship this season with a hugely impressive 25 goals in 32 games so far.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal are among the clubs who have asked to be kept informed of his situation, along with Leeds and West Ham.

It seems clear Toney could make the step up to the Premier League soon, and the Gunners are a little short of quality up front at the moment after a difficult season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have not really looked good enough, while youngsters like Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli haven’t made much progress either.

Team Talk claim Brentford could sell Toney for £30million, and that could end up being a bargain if he can continue to score at this rate in the top flight.

Leeds would also do well to snap up this talent and boost their squad as they prepare for a second season in the Premier League.

West Ham have also been short of options in attack for some time, so might do well to pay up for a signing like Toney if the opportunity arises.

