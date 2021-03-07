Menu

Offer made: Chelsea ready to throw everything at completing transfer of world class star

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly ready to go all out for the transfer of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in what could be one of the biggest deals of the summer.

Oblak is arguably the best player in the world in his position right now, and Todo Fichajes claim he has offers from both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

MORE: Surprise stats show Chelsea’s man of the match against Liverpool

The report adds that the Blues are willing to ‘throw the house’ at signing the Slovenia international this summer, with the club perhaps in need of another major signing in that position after a difficult few years.

Chelsea have struggled to replace Thibaut Courtois since his move to Real Madrid, with big-money signing Kepa Arrizabalaga proving a flop and losing his place this season.

However, new signing Edouard Mendy hasn’t been entirely convincing either, so it may be that Chelsea now try upgrading in the goalkeeping department once again.

atleti keeper jan oblak

Jan Oblak reportedly has a transfer offer from Chelsea

It would be some statement if they could land a world class talent like Oblak, but of course it won’t be easy to beat someone like PSG to his signature.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal set €20m asking price for midfielder as La Liga duo show interest in transfer
Manchester United star looking increasingly likely to leave, considering transfer back to former club
“It’s a calamity” – Martin Keown blames two Arsenal players for comical Burnley goal

CFC have also been linked with AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma by Todo Fichajes, so it seems clear a new ‘keeper is a priority for the summer.

Even if signings like Oblak or Donnarumma would be tempting, some fans might argue that a new striker is a more urgent priority after the lack of success of Timo Werner, while Olivier Giroud is ageing and nearing the end of his contract.

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.

More Stories Edouard Mendy Gianluigi Donnarumma Jan Oblak Kepa Arrizabalaga Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.