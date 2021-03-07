Offer made: Chelsea ready to throw everything at completing transfer of world class star

Chelsea are reportedly ready to go all out for the transfer of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak in what could be one of the biggest deals of the summer.

Oblak is arguably the best player in the world in his position right now, and Todo Fichajes claim he has offers from both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

The report adds that the Blues are willing to ‘throw the house’ at signing the Slovenia international this summer, with the club perhaps in need of another major signing in that position after a difficult few years.

Chelsea have struggled to replace Thibaut Courtois since his move to Real Madrid, with big-money signing Kepa Arrizabalaga proving a flop and losing his place this season.

However, new signing Edouard Mendy hasn’t been entirely convincing either, so it may be that Chelsea now try upgrading in the goalkeeping department once again.

It would be some statement if they could land a world class talent like Oblak, but of course it won’t be easy to beat someone like PSG to his signature.

CFC have also been linked with AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma by Todo Fichajes, so it seems clear a new ‘keeper is a priority for the summer.

Even if signings like Oblak or Donnarumma would be tempting, some fans might argue that a new striker is a more urgent priority after the lack of success of Timo Werner, while Olivier Giroud is ageing and nearing the end of his contract.

