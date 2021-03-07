Leeds United have been tipped to tie goalkeeper Illan Meslier down to a new contract after his fine recent form and transfer rumours linking him with West Ham.
The Hammers could perhaps do with swooping for a new ‘keeper, but Leeds won’t want to lose impressive youngster Meslier after his fine form in the Premier League this season.
Danny Mills thinks this could prompt contract talks, however, and see Leeds secure Meslier on a new long-term deal.
“He’s a young kid and I’ve been through this – those first few contracts are pretty much irrelevant,” Mills told Football Insider.
“Even if you have clauses in them that say you get a new contract after 20 first-team starts, if you play international football you get a new contract, etc. If you’re doing that well and you’re in a team that’s playing well the club are going to be coming to you and offering you a new deal anyway.
“It’ll be an extension to what he’s got. Another year or two years is what you’re looking at perhaps.
“I’ve always been a big believer, once you get to a senior level, you’re mid-20s and you’re playing week in, week out and you’ve got that level of consistency then you can start looking at big deals and think ‘Now I deserve this.’
“When you’re a young player, and he’s still starting out, you have to look at it ‘If I do well, I will be rewarded. Simple as that.’”