Former Premier League defender Joleon Lescott has warned Leeds United about facing West Ham forward Michail Antonio at the moment.

The Hammers front-man has been one of their top performers this season and is undoubtedly one of the most underrated players in the Premier League.

Leeds could face a struggle against Antonio if he’s on his game, and Lescott believes it could get really ugly.

The pundit said he even felt Antonio could ‘destroy’ Leeds defenders in tomorrow night’s big game in the Premier League.

“This game suits West Ham,” said Lescott. “I think the spaces that Leeds leave at the back and Antonio one v one.

“He will isolate someone and destroy them.”

Both Leeds and West Ham have had good seasons, and this will be an intriguing contest between two pretty evenly-matched teams.

West Ham will be desperate for another win, however, as they bid to keep themselves in contention for a top four place.