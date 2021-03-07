Liverpool coaching staff really like £60m Jurgen Klopp transfer target

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they look for a number of targets to help improve their struggling squad.

It’s bene a surprisingly tough campaign for the Reds, who ran away with the Premier League title last term but who now face a struggle to even get into the top four.

Jurgen Klopp would do well to shake things up by bringing in some fresh blood and Don Balon are linking them with some big names, one of which is Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic.

The report states that the Serbia international could cost around £60million, and that Liverpool’s coaching staff are all very keen on his qualities.

It seems clear Milinkovic-Savic could make a fine signing for most top clubs, and Liverpool may need to think about making changes in midfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum could be leaving as he nears the end of his contract, while recent signings like Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara haven’t really worked out.

Milinkovic-Savic could be an upgrade after showing his class in a successful career in Serie A so far.

The report also mentions Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as a similar player LFC are looking at.

