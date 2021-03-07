Loads of Liverpool fans are worried about manager Jurgen Klopp after his sweeping changes made to the starting XI today.

The Reds have been on an awful run of form of late, and urgently need to get back to winning ways against Fulham this afternoon.

Still, it seems Klopp is ready to take a big gamble by majorly changing his team around, with seven changes to the team that lost to Chelsea in midweek.

Big names such as Sadio Mane, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara have been dropped to the bench, with the defence much-changed, and Diogo Jota returning to action.

Roberto Firmino is also out injured, meaning Xherdan Shaqiri makes it into the front three, while there’s a midfield trio of Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Naby Keita.

Liverpool fans are worried about so many changes and think this could signal that Klopp is running out of ideas.

Here’s some reaction on Twitter after the team news dropped…

This is Klopp's Rodgers vs Real Madrid (A) squad, he's genuinely lost it and idk what even to think anymore — Sam (@samsrt_) March 7, 2021

Klopp has lost it — Tyler ? (@FTBL_Tyler) March 7, 2021

I love him but that line up proves klopp has lost it — jordan (@jmwLFC2000) March 7, 2021

That line up says to me Klopp knows the league is done and he’s just concentrating on the CL. What a pathetic mentality — FSG OUT (@ShaunlfcT) March 7, 2021

What is #milner doing when he plays games to convince Klopp that he still deserves to be starting and coming on in games! Offers us nothing every time he plays! That line up to me is Klopp saying he’s giving up on top 4 and concentrating on the #UCL #LFC — ian wayne (@Ianwayne22) March 7, 2021