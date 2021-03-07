Menu

“He’s genuinely lost it” – These Liverpool fans stunned as Klopp makes seven changes for Fulham clash

Loads of Liverpool fans are worried about manager Jurgen Klopp after his sweeping changes made to the starting XI today.

The Reds have been on an awful run of form of late, and urgently need to get back to winning ways against Fulham this afternoon.

Still, it seems Klopp is ready to take a big gamble by majorly changing his team around, with seven changes to the team that lost to Chelsea in midweek.

Big names such as Sadio Mane, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara have been dropped to the bench, with the defence much-changed, and Diogo Jota returning to action.

Roberto Firmino is also out injured, meaning Xherdan Shaqiri makes it into the front three, while there’s a midfield trio of Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner and Naby Keita.

Liverpool fans are worried about so many changes and think this could signal that Klopp is running out of ideas.

Here’s some reaction on Twitter after the team news dropped…

