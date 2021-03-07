Liverpool have reportedly been handed a potentially significant transfer boost regarding their rumoured interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Reds have previously been linked with Traore by Sport after his superb form at Wolves, and it’s easy to see how he could add something to Jurgen Klopp’s struggling side.

It’s been a difficult season at Anfield, with Klopp perhaps needing to completely overhaul this squad after their awful recent run of form, which genuinely puts their hopes of even clinching a top four spot under serious threat.

Traore could be a useful option to have out wide, and Liverpool and Wolves showed they’re prepared to do business together after Diogo Jota’s move from Molineux to Merseyside last summer.

Traore’s form might also be of interest to his former club Barcelona, but Mundo Deportivo state that the Catalan giants don’t currently look like they can afford the deal.

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.

Barca must be regretting letting the Spain international leave the club as a youngster after seeing what he’s doing in England now.

Still, if a return to the Nou Camp looks unlikely, that should only benefit Liverpool if they do decide to step up their interest.

Klopp has previously made it clear how highly he rates the player, having been quoted by Goal last year as saying: “[Traore] is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable. What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good.”