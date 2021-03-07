Liverpool rival Manchester United for transfer of La Liga star

Liverpool are reportedly chasing a transfer deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his struggling squad.

The Spain international has shown himself to be a solid performer in La Liga and it seems only a matter of time before he’s snapped up by a bigger club.

According to Don Balon, Liverpool have made him one of their main targets for the summer, which makes sense after the nightmare they’ve had at the back this season.

The Reds could clearly benefit from more depth in that position after so many injuries, with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez both having pretty poor records on that front.

Torres could be a more ideal long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk, but Liverpool might not be alone in their pursuit, and will surely need to get themselves back into the top four to boost their hopes of sealing this deal.

Torres has also been linked with Manchester United by Eurosport, and that would be another important signing given the state of their defence.

Harry Maguire needs a more reliable partner than Victor Lindelof, while Eric Bailly is another player who’s had problems staying fit.

Man Utd are currently above LFC in the Premier League table, and if they manage to wrap up Champions League qualification that could give them an edge over their rivals in the bid for Torres.

