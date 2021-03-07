Manchester City keen on transfer deal for Serie A star, claims agent

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

This is according to big-name Italian agent Vincenzo Morabito, speaking in an interview with Tuttosport, though he doesn’t expect Juventus will allow Rabiot to leave.

The France international was a key player at previous club Paris Saint-Germain, showing himself to be up there with the finest in Europe on his day.

However, it would be fair to say it hasn’t really happened for him at Juve, and it might not have been surprising if there was a chance to snap him up this summer.

Man City could have done well to put themselves in contention, but Morabito doesn’t seem to think they’re likely to succeed at the moment.

“The Frenchman is on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City goal list. But he will not leave Juventus,” he told Tuttosport.

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.

City are having an excellent season and it’s not immediately obvious how they could go about improving their world class squad.

Still, Rabiot looks like he could be a good fit for their style of play and give them good quality on the ball in the central midfield area.