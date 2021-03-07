Manchester United legend singles out player for praise for role played in build-up for second derby goal

Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar took to Twitter to praise the role Dean Henderson played in their second goal in the derby at the Etihad.

Henderson has been given a golden opportunity to earn the Man United number one spot in David De Gea’s absence. The Spaniard is away from the squad at current after his wife gave birth.

The 23-year-old did his chances of achieving that no harm with his contribution to Man United’s second goal, scored by Luke Shaw, when his quick thinking and shrewd distribution found his compatriot to went on to score.

One man who was very impressed with what he saw, and took to Twitter to praise Henderson, was Edwin van der Sar, who won multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League while between the sticks for Man United.

Receiving praise from a legend like van der Sar, who achieved such great amounts at Old Trafford, will do wonders for Henderson’s confidence. He’s in for a nice surprise when he leaves the field and checks his phone…