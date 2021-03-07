Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea reportedly looks to be considering his options ahead of a likely transfer away from Old Trafford.

The Spain international has enjoyed a great career with the Red Devils, but now looks to be past his peak, while impressive youngster Dean Henderson looks capable of replacing him as number one.

According to Todo Fichajes, De Gea is now seemingly considering a possible return to former club Atletico Madrid as he assesses his options for the future.

The report seems to suggest that both Man Utd and De Gea could be leaning towards the player finally moving on at the end of this season.

It is not entirely clear from the piece if Henderson would automatically be promoted to first choice, however, as there’s also suggestion of interest in AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma as he nears the end of his contract at the San Siro.

Either way, United fans would surly agree it’s time to make a change, even if De Gea is always going to be a club legend.

It would be intriguing to see how the 30-year-old would get on with a move back to Atletico Madrid, the club he left as a youngster.

