Video: MOTD pundits troll Arsenal star after antics in Burnley draw

Arsenal FC
Match of the Day have hilariously trolled Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette for his antics in the draw against Burnley yesterday.

The Frenchman went down after a heavy tackle and could be heard screaming in what seemed like a slightly over the top reaction.

See below as Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Dion Dublin referenced it by doing their own versions of the rolling over and screaming act…

We’re not sure Arsenal and Lacazette will be too happy about this, especially if he was genuinely in a lot of pain.

The Gunners went 1-0 up at Turf Moor but conceded a comical goal before half time to come away with just a 1-1 draw.

