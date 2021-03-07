Liverpool have extended their unwanted club and Anfield record with a sixth straight defeat at their home, coming against relegation candidates Fulham this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s audacious decision to make seven changes to the starting lineup, with one eye on the Champions League tie against RB Leipzig clearly didn’t work out, with yet another frustrating display.

The Reds dominated the possession and fired 16 shots on goal, but just three hit the target, Fulham managed the exact same with six less attempts.

Liverpool fell behind right on the brink of halftime after Mohamed Salah was brushed off the ball by Mario Lemina, with the Cottagers’ midfielder producing a lovely finish to fire Scott Parker’s side ahead.

The ‘unity in strength’ banner that was flown over Anfield early in the second-half provided a telling message, though it may be an impossible ask considering a glance at some fan reaction on social media.

Here’s how the Liverpool faithful have reacted to yet another frustrating performance:

I’ve been a fan for 15 years now. Trust me, no team and no manager has ever shamed the club like this, no matter how hard things got. This is just abysmal. Hard to believe this team actually won the UCL, EPL and CWC in a matter of 18 months. Klopp is done now, he better leave. — Wolando ? (@TotalWolando) March 7, 2021

Sack Klopp, bring Stevie G — I Love Derrick Rose (@LFC_DROSE) March 7, 2021

Klopp out. That’s it — Danny ? (@dannyh24lfc) March 7, 2021

We needed them to step up and they didn’t. Don’t sugarcoat it in the interview, we don’t care anymore since the players don’t — Sachin Kumar (@sachhjay) March 7, 2021

I’ll always love the club, but I’ve lost motivation to care. Why should we care about losing anymore if the players don’t care about winning anymore? — Sachin Kumar (@sachhjay) March 7, 2021

At what point do we start questioning the manager? Top reds this a question to you. — – (@chielinilookout) March 7, 2021

another loss against a relegation team, another dreadful performance, more dreadful starting 11. What is happening? Mentality Monsters? I don’t think so — Taylor Goudreau (@TaylorGang_38) March 7, 2021

don’t think we need fire Klopp but someone from his coaching staff needs to go, bring in fresh ideas, cause clearly aren’t telling him he is messing up. His subs were spot on today, but that should have been the squad that started the game, honestly — Lxrd Hlubi (@Hlubi_Stone) March 7, 2021

Oh well, we went 30 years with no title, I guess I can survive another 30 lol — ThiagoSZN (@6ThiagoSZN) March 7, 2021

It’s obvious that something considerable needs to change after a disastrous run of eight defeats, three draws and just three wins from their last 14 Premier League fixtures.

Nonetheless, it’s shocking to see the plentiful calls for Klopp to be sacked after the transformation that the German has led a the club, surely that isn’t the only option for the club?