According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Chelsea are planning to offer Andreas Christensen a new contract, with the centre-back’s current deal expiring next summer.

The Telegraph report that the Blues are keen to reward the 24-year-old for his fine run of form, with Christensen looking solid for new boss Thomas Tuchel since he stepped in for the injured Thiago Silva.

Chelsea have conceded just two goals under the German, who replaced Frank Lampard just a month after being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain.

Christensen has only been on the pitch for one of the goals conceded from his seven outings under Tuchel, an own-goal from Antonio Rudiger, who is also enjoying a new lease of life under the new boss.

It’s added that Chelsea are expected to open talks with the academy graduate, whilst a new deal is also a smart business decision considering the interest Christensen could attract at this summer’s Euros.

