(Photo) Some Liverpool fans fly plane with ‘unity’ message to support Jurgen Klopp and struggling team during Fulham tie

In the 50th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Fulham, a banner was flown over Anfield to show support to the struggling Reds.

Liverpool are currently 1-0 down against the relegation candidates at their famed home, leaving the out-of-form side facing a potential sixth straight defeat on home soil.

A plane was flown over the iconic stadium on Merseyside with the banner reading ‘Unity is strength – let’s go Reds YNWA (You’ll Never Walk Alone)!’.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been dreadful as of late, marking one of the worst shifts in fortune for a reigning Premier League champion ever.

‘Unity is strength’ A plane flies over Anfield with a message to Liverpool ?#LIVFUL pic.twitter.com/WBdk7USQaa — Goal (@goal) March 7, 2021

A plane goes above Anfield. pic.twitter.com/VSuBgVzn3M — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 7, 2021

Pictures from DAZN and Sky Sports.

Liverpool have slid down to 7th in the top-flight table owing to their disastrous form which has been aplenty since their massive 7-0 win against Crystal Palace in December.

The Reds now face a difficult task in regards to landing qualification for the Champions League next season, their best route right now is shaping up to be success in Europe’s elite club competition.