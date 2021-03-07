Reporter reminds everyone that Liverpool hold ‘SIX BABY’ trademarks as Reds fall to sixth straight home defeat

The brilliant Adam Crafton of the Athletic has taken to social media to remind everyone that Liverpool registered some handy trademarks back in the summer of 2019 relating to ‘SIX BABY’.

Jurgen Klopp burst out with ‘Let’s talk about six, baby’ after the Reds were triumphant in the 2019 Champions League final, marking their sixth win in Europe’s elite club competition.

Klopp sang to the tune of the popular ‘Let’s talk about sex’ by Salt-N-Peppa which was released in 1991.

The matter has cropped up today after the Reds lost 1-0 to Fulham in the Premier League, marking their sixth straight defeat at their famed home, extending an unwanted record set against Chelsea.

Crafton shared that the club hold trademarks on both ‘LET’S TALK ABOUT SIX BABY’ and ‘SIX BABY’ in response to a tweet about that ‘six times song’ from Man United supporting journalist Andy Mitten.

Certainly a good job the club trademarked these phrases in 2019 pic.twitter.com/9jU2yUZfDp — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) March 7, 2021

Crafton added that it’s a ‘good job’ that the Anfield outfit did this after that Champions League triumph, we’re not too clued up on trademarks but this suggests a windfall could be ahead for the side.