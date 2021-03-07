Roy Keane hits out at ‘nonsense’ from rattled Man United star Bruno Fernandes after surprise comments

Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane kicked off his duties in trademark fashion this Sunday, taking aim at Red Devils superstar Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes hit out at the criticism he’s faced for making little impact for United in clashes against the ‘Big Six’, with the playmaker’s only goal from seven outings against that opposition coming via a penalty.

Keane felt that the comments from the Portugal international were ‘bizarre’, adding that it was a ‘load of nonsense’ from the attacking midfielder, urging Fernandes to ‘just get on with it’.

Fernandes’ contributions against the ‘Big Six’ can be seen here, whilst we’ve also added the encounters against Leicester considering their brilliant season so far, though it does little to rescue Bruno.

?”It was bizarre a lot of nonsense, just get on with being a footballer, I don’t know why these players worry about pundits opinions” Roy Keane is a bit confused why Bruno Fernandes is talking about people questioning his statistics against the top 6 pic.twitter.com/f82s6uYyfT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2021

Keane: “Fighting, that’s bizarre, a load of nonsense there wasn’t it. Talking about a load of stats, just get on with being a footballer.”

“He said, he talks about ex-players and pundits, I don’t know why these players worry about pundits’ opinion, just get on with it.”

Dave Jones, Sky Sports presented: “Did you ever think about it? Listen to what people said?”

“When I was a player, not really no.”

Keane later added:

“He’s right in a sense that when United play badly he does get criticised, but other lads have to turn up as well, we can’t just keep saying it’s up to him.”

“But he’s a big player for them, if he doesn’t perform in the big games he’s going to be criticised, obviously.”

Pictures from Football Daily via Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool coaching staff really like £60m Jurgen Klopp transfer target Video: Mario Lemina bodies Mohamed Salah to score against Liverpool with fine finish for Fulham Video: Brilliant free-kick from AC Milan’s Rade Krunic helps keep their unlikely Scudetto dream alive

Whilst it may be unfair that the bulk of the criticism is directed towards Fernandes after the side’s unconvincing displays against top opposition, he’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s best player and this is the kind of scrutiny that comes with that standing.

It will be interesting to see how Fernandes fares against cross-town rivals and title-bound Manchester City this afternoon, whether this recent drama will continue a slump or it has fired the playmaker up.