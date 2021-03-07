Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly already eyeing up transfer targets for the summer after this nightmare season.

The Reds are on an awful run of form, losing five home games in a row and slipping to 7th in the Premier League table, with even a top four spot now looking a real challenge for the reigning champions.

Liverpool will surely need a major rebuilding job this summer and Don Balon claim Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is one of his targets in a potential £43million deal.

Liverpool could do with making changes in midfield as Georginio Wijnaldum nears the end of his contract, and Neves could be ideal.

The Portugal international has shone in the Premier League with Wolves and looks like a player who could continue to excel with a move to a bigger club.

The 23-year-old can still develop his game and improve further, and might find it gives him an added boost working under a coach like Klopp, as well as having better players around him.

LFC fans will surely feel Neves would be a bargain if they could get him for just £43m.