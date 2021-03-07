Tottenham are reportedly on alert in case Chelsea fail to agree a new deal with defender Antonio Rudiger ahead of the summer.

It seems Spurs could be ready to target a deal for the Germany international, though Chelsea are also planning to discuss a new contract with him, according to Football Insider.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, with Rudiger not exactly looking the most convincing performer for most of his career at Stamford Bridge so far.

That said, he’s also a solid enough player who could do a job for Tottenham, who may well feel he’d be an upgrade on their own unreliable centre-back options such as Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.

Chelsea might also do well to keep someone like Rudiger around as a squad player, with the Blues not exactly blessed with other great options in that area of the pitch.

Thiago Silva is 36 and surely cannot go on much longer at this level, while some fans might feel Rudiger is a more solid option than the likes of Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma.

Chelsea might end up regretting it if they let Rudiger join a rival like Spurs and he ended up improving his performances.