Stat confirms that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got Pep Guardiola’s number after Man United triumph in the derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got Pep Guardiola’s number. Today’s win at the Etihad suggested it, not his stat from Sky Sports Statto has confirmed it.

Few gave Man United a chance heading into today’s derby, with Man City in a quite remarkable run of form. However, when Gabriel Jesus gifted them a penalty within 60 seconds this afternoon, you felt as though something could be happening at the Etihad.

Bruno Fernandes converted, with Luke Shaw, carrying on with his commendable purple patch, found the back of the net to double City’s advantage. That lead proved to be sufficient to get them over the line, with United picking up all three points.

Looking at the stats post-match, with Solskjaer getting one over on Guardiola on his home turf AGAIN, perhaps we shouldn’t have been so quick to write the Red Devils off before a ball had been kicked.

?Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the 1st manager to ever win 3? successive away games against a Pep Guardiola side@ManCity have lost 4 times at Etihad Stadium since Dec 2019 – 3 of those have come against @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/Z7WqEKQ0VB — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 7, 2021

Very few managers can boast a record against Guardiola quite like that. Fair play, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.