Stats damn shocking Liverpool as “the worst champions ever” make history for all the wrong reasons

Liverpool FC
Liverpool have been one of the best teams in Europe over the past two years, but since 2021 began, they’ve been one of the worst in England.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were near flawless throughout the two previous campaigns, winning the Premier League title for the very first time and adding another Champions League to their collection.

During that time, they went on the second longest unbeaten home run in Premier League history, but when finally beaten, fell to six consecutive defeats, including today’s loss to Fulham.

By being beaten by the relegation battlers on their home turf, Liverpool found themselves BOTTOM of the home form table out of every English football league club since 2021 began.

It’s an unprecedented change of fortunes, one that will be leaving Liverpool supporters across the land scratching their heads. Opta have posted another damning statistic via their Twitter channel that won’t help anyone feel any better.

What on EARTH has gone wrong at Liverpool?

Whatever it is, it’s left many fans on Twitter all saying the same thing…

