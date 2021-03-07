Stats damn shocking Liverpool as “the worst champions ever” make history for all the wrong reasons

Liverpool have been one of the best teams in Europe over the past two years, but since 2021 began, they’ve been one of the worst in England.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were near flawless throughout the two previous campaigns, winning the Premier League title for the very first time and adding another Champions League to their collection.

During that time, they went on the second longest unbeaten home run in Premier League history, but when finally beaten, fell to six consecutive defeats, including today’s loss to Fulham.

By being beaten by the relegation battlers on their home turf, Liverpool found themselves BOTTOM of the home form table out of every English football league club since 2021 began.

Liverpool have the worst home record of any team in the football league in 2021 — Robert Harrison (@RobbieHarrison) March 7, 2021

It’s an unprecedented change of fortunes, one that will be leaving Liverpool supporters across the land scratching their heads. Opta have posted another damning statistic via their Twitter channel that won’t help anyone feel any better.

115 – Following their 16 attempts this afternoon, Liverpool have now failed to score with each of their last 115 shots at Anfield in the @premierleague (ex. pens), the longest ever run by a side at home since we have exact times of shots available in the competition. Riddle. https://t.co/cyuijRhvZG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2021

What on EARTH has gone wrong at Liverpool?

Whatever it is, it’s left many fans on Twitter all saying the same thing…

Liverpool are definitely the worst champions ever. Keano was spot on. https://t.co/SF5uToHLOb — Sheikh Nathan (@T1mbles) March 7, 2021

Liverpool are the worst defending champions ever. The astrix from 19/20 grows bigger. — Liam (@LiamMoyles) March 7, 2021

I laughed off some of the ‘worst champions ever’ shouts a few months ago, but it’s getting to the point where I am agreeing with them. One of the biggest, sharpest declined English football has ever seen. Shocking stuff. — whacking feenicks (@ollubr1408) March 7, 2021

Liverpool have to be the worst champions ever… surely? — G (@georginhoo_) March 7, 2021