Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ‘pulling strings’ to try and get Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane to the club.

According to Todo Fichajes, Spurs boss Mourinho is a long-time admirers of Varane, having also tried to sign him when he was at Manchester United.

Of course, this is unsurprising as Mourinho worked with Varane when he was in charge at the Bernabeu and will know all about the Frenchman’s qualities.

Varane could undoubtedly improve this Tottenham side and it would be interesting to see him in the Premier League after a long and successful career in La Liga and the Champions League.

The 27-year-old could leave for around €60million, according to Todo Fichajes, but he’s also been linked with other top clubs in recent times, so it might be tricky for Mourinho to persuade him that Tottenham would be the best move.

Man Utd have also been linked with Varane by the Manchester Evening News, and he’d make sense as a top target for them after the struggles of players like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Despite spending big on Harry Maguire before last season, there’s still work to be done for United at the back if they are to be serious title challengers.

Liverpool have also been linked with the France international by OkDiario recently, and their issues at the back have been painfully clear this season.

Virgil van Dijk has been badly missed during his lengthy spell out injured, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have also both struggled to stay fit.

There’s clearly room for someone like Varane to come in and give LFC a much-needed boost for next season.