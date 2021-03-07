Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes gives Manchester United lead two minutes into derby after Anthony Martial earns early penalty

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Manchester City have been stunned early on in the derby, with a clumsy challenge from Gabriel Jesus on Anthony Martial gifting the visitors a penalty at the Etihad.

City have been on a quite remarkable run of form, one which has seen them rise to the top of the Premier League table and gain an advantage which will likely be good enough to see them through.

However, today’s clash with rivals United provided them with one of the toughest tests in their extraordinary run to date, and within two minutes of the contest, it’s proving to be a tricky one for Pep Guardiola and co.

Gabriel Jesus, who in fairness is no renowned defender, fouled Anthony Martial inside the City penalty area within the first 30 seconds of the game, and Anthony Taylor being in no doubt when pointing to the spot.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up, and scored, with Ederson’s hand not strong enough to keep it out.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

