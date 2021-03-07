Menu

Video: Son Heung-min and Harry Kane combine again as Tottenham finish off Crystal Palace in style

What a brilliant goal from Tottenham! Heung-min Son and Harry Kane have combined once again, with the latter providing the finishing touch, to finish off Crystal Palace.

Kane, having provided two assists for the brilliant Gareth Bale earlier in the contest, got in on the act himself with a quite remarkable strike into the top corner of the Crystal Palace goal.

Though the England captain has showcased his ability as a creative outlet this campaign, he is a goal scorer first and foremost, and with his second of the night tonight, he has proven that.

Erik Lamela played a gorgeously weighted pass over the Palace defence into the path of Heung-min Son, who had the awareness to find Kane, who had found himself in acres of space in the penalty area and nodded home into the back of the net.


It’s a good night’s work for Tottenham, who are right in the hunt for the top four…

