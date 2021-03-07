Video: Karim Benzema battles through Atletico defence to score late equaliser for Real Madrid in clutch moment

In the 87th minute of today’s marquee La Liga encounter between cross-town rivals Atletico and Real Madrid, Lucas Vazquez shifted the ball across to a deep-lying Karim Benzema, sat about 30 yards out.

Benzema jinked through two Atletico players with some tidy ball control and dribbling before slipping it through to Casemiro.

Just as a rushing Jan Oblak dove down in an attempt to claim the ball, Casemiro showed brilliant decision-making and quality to pass it across to Benzema, who slotted it into the bottom corner.

Real Madrid find a late equaliser! ? Brilliant from Benzema and Casemiro, and the No. 9 applies the finish ? pic.twitter.com/4kiN1m6bDz — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 7, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and Max Sport.

Atletico now hold a three-point lead at the top over Barcelona and a five-point one over Los Blancos, with Diego Simeone’s side holding a game in hand over both.