Video: Brilliant free-kick from AC Milan’s Rade Krunic helps keep their unlikely Scudetto dream alive

AC Milan have lost ground to rivals Inter in the title race, with today’s visit to Verona a must-win in order to keep their title hopes alive.

Milan were previously leading the way in the race for the Scudetto, but Antonio Conte’s Inter, spearheaded by the brilliant Romelu Lukaku, have overthrown them since the turn of the year and established their supremacy at the summit.

Just as is the case with current champions Juventus, all Milan can do is continue to win games and hope that the gap between themselves and Inter closes overtime. Their trip to Verona today provided them with another chance to pick up three important points.

As Rade Krunic stood over a free-kick on the top right corner of the penalty area, the Rossoneri knew that they had an opportunity to test the goalkeeper – and test him they did.

Krunic bent the ball into the far top corner, a gorgeous strike, to put Milan ahead. What a goal!

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport

? Bend it like Krunic ??pic.twitter.com/xYESNKmD2c — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) March 7, 2021

