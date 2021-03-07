Video: Fred at the forefront as Manchester giants combine to show how not to play football with hilariously dismal passage of play

The Manchester derby, two of the world’s most expensive squads going toe-to-toe. Even in a fixture as esteemed as this, football can still be ugly.

Manchester United have been heavily criticised for the 0-0 draws they’ve played a part in during the big games this term, the most recent of which came against fellow Champions League qualification competitors Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

However, with the Red Devils having been awarded a penalty kick within the opening 60 seconds of today’s clash with City at the Etihad, Bruno Fernandes ensured that there would be no repeat this afternoon.

That’s not to suggest that it’s been a flawless spectacle of football brilliance, though, quite the opposite at times.

Have a look at this hilarious clip involving Man United midfielder Fred, during which the ball pinballs around with no player involved able to get it under control. This is Premier League football at it’s very finest…

Pictures courtesy of NBCSN