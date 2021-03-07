Video: Mario Lemina bodies Mohamed Salah to score against Liverpool with fine finish for Fulham

Liverpool have been stunned right on the brink of halftime in their Premier League encounter against relegation candidates Fulham.

Ivan Cavaleiro whipped in a free-kick from deep on the right flank, it was cleared to the edge of the box, where Mohamed Salah controlled the ball.

Salah was quickly muscled off by a pressing Mario Lemina, the midfielder breezed away from the Reds superstar before firing the ball into the bottom corner with a brilliant drilled finish.

It's no less than Fulham have deserved! ? Mario Lemina picks Mo Salah's pocket on the edge of Liverpool's box before rifling a low effort past Alisson for the openerl! ?

? Follow #LIVFUL here: https://t.co/qzwM0STfE3

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/gIemNuv6M0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 7, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

Jurgen Klopp’s side just can’t seem to get anything going at their famed Anfield home, it’s become the opposite of a fortress for the Reds since the turn of the year.