Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah dives once again under challenge from another Chelsea reject in Ola Aina

It took just two minutes for Mohamed Salah to get up to his old tricks, rather, theatrics, during Fulham this afternoon.

Liverpool are on an unprecedentedly rotten run of form, particularly at Anfield, so can ill afford to drop any points against relegation threatened Fulham this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp will have told his players to do everything in their power to get a result this afternoon, although, diving in the penalty area was probably not exactly what he had in mind.

Salah has developed somewhat of a reputation for throwing himself to the ground in the penalty area. He pulled out his party trick with just two minutes on the clock this afternoon.

Former Chelsea defender Ola Aina moved across to block Salah’s path, with the Egyptian, as he often likes to, hugely overreacting and hitting the turf.

Aina’s never crossed paths with the Premier League’s top scorer during their respective stints at Chelsea, but he’ll be getting well accustomed to facing up against him this afternoon.

It’s the Chelsea academy product, rather than the Chelsea reject, who came out on top on this occasion.

There was contact, but his reaction was pure theatre. Stay classy, Mo…

