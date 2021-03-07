Menu

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails “absolutely incredible” Manchester United star who was a “massive doubt” to feature in the derby

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sang the praises of Luke Shaw after the full-back put in a world-class display at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Shaw looked down and out at Old Trafford, with the acquisition of Alex Telles from Porto potentially spelling the end of his run in the starting eleven, which was more as a result of necessity than the Englishman being picked on merit.

Luke Shaw scores with ice-cold finish for Man United against rivals Man City in move started by Dean Henderson

However, Telles’ arrival has given Shaw an almighty boot up the back-side, with the former Southampton man being one of Manchester United’s players of the season so far.

Shaw continued his superb form during his side’s 2-0 victory at the Etihad today, during which he scored, having turned defence to attack in a matter of moments before firing past Ederson.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, speaking to the press after the full-time whistle had blown, revealed just how impressed he has been with the 25-year-old – and how close he was to missing today’s game altogether!

