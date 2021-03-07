Menu

West Ham handed potentially huge fitness boost ahead of Leeds United clash

West Ham United have been handed a potentially huge fitness boost with the return of goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to training.

The Polish shot-stopper has been a key player for the Hammers in recent times and it looks like he’s now nearing a return.

Fabianski was spotted in first-team training in a video put out on Twitter, and it looks like he’s not just there for fitness drills as he was seen saving shots.

This suggests Fabianski could be nearing a return to first-team action, though it still seems unlikely he’ll be back in time to take on Leeds United on Monday night.

One hopes it won’t be too much longer for the 35-year-old now, however, with David Moyes in need of his first-choice ‘keeper back in between the sticks as soon as possible.

West Ham have a genuine shot at the top four this season but will need to keep all their best players fit in order to make that dream a reality.

