West Ham set to offer Mark Noble new contract in the coming weeks

West Ham FC
West Ham United are reportedly set to hold talks with midfielder Mark Noble over a new contract in the coming weeks.

The Hammers could do well to keep their captain, even if he’s been less of a regular in David Moyes’ starting XI this season and is set to turn 34 before next season.

Noble remains a real fan-favourite and his leadership surely remains important to West Ham, so this could be a good move.

A report from Claret and Hugh claims Noble himself has no plans to call time on his career with the east London giants.

West Ham will no doubt continue to strengthen and rebuild this squad after over-achieving this season, but it seems Noble will still have a part to play.

The veteran midfielder has played over 500 games for the Hammers and fans will look forward to many more!

