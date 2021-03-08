Alan Shearer names the Newcastle player he was “screaming” at vs West Brom

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has named Joelinton as one player he was “screaming” at during the draw with West Brom.

The former Newcastle and England striker clearly didn’t enjoy watching this game, which was certainly up there with the most dull we’ve seen in the Premier League this season.

Shearer singled out Joelinton for passing up a great opportunity that could’ve changed the outcome of this clash.

“A great position to be in. I don’t know why he (Joelinton) is even thinking about passing that,” he said on Match of the Day.

“Get your shot away – 11 yards out. If the keeper saves it, then Fraser’s got an easy tap-in. If you are going to pass it – which you shouldn’t – then you’ve got to find that pass. That’s a big, big opportunity.

“There weren’t many of them for Newcastle. This was probably the best one of the second half for Newcastle.

“I’m screaming ‘put your foot through it’. It’s a tame effort. It’s a lack of quality, that’s what it is – absolutely.”