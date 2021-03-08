Liverpool add exciting potential transfer target to their list as Barcelona are “completely skint”

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up Ansu Fati as one of their summer transfer targets, according to Stan Collymore.

The former Reds star, now a reporter and pundit, seems pretty clear that his old club are eyeing up a number of top attacking players ahead of the summer.

He tweeted that he expects one of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino might fancy a new challenge, and named Fati as one of the exciting talents on Liverpool’s radar.

He added that there might be reason to think a deal for the Barcelona wonderkid is possible as the Catalan giants are in a dire financial situation at the moment…

LFC front 3 have won the lot and may fancy Madrid, Bayern or Juve for a new challenge So don't discount an overhaul being at least being whispered at LFC. Haaland, Grealish, Fati ( Barca completely skint) Boadu ( couple of Dutch coaches i know love this kid) all on a list. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) March 7, 2021

Fati is one of the most exciting young players in Europe and it would be great to see him in the Premier League at some point in the future.

The 18-year-old could be an ideal fit for this Liverpool side and seems the perfect long-term replacement for Salah or Mane if they do decide to move on.

It’s clear Liverpool need to change something this summer after an awful recent run of form that could even see them miss out on a place in the top four.