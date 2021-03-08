Menu

Arsenal have held talks over signing RB Leipzig star, Gunners could do deal around the €50M mark

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are interested in signing RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Gunners could do with investment in their defensive line, with that being the glaringly obvious flaw in Mikel Arteta’s side at current.

MORE: Barcelona interested in signing Arsenal forward, Gunners prepared to sell if the price is right

When on song, their attack can measure up to the best in the league, but their defensive frailties are equally as dangerous – only, its themselves in danger as a result.

Could Ibrahima Konate be the man to sure them up at the back? If Todo Fichajes are to be believed, Mikel Arteta is set to pursue the RB Leipzig man.

mikel arteta

Mikel Arteta is reportedly hoping to see Ibrahima Konate at the Emirates.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona interested in signing Arsenal forward, Gunners prepared to sell if the price is right
Man United prepared to cash-in on star man with PSG showing interest
Two Corinthians players are under fire after heading to resort amid the club battling coronavirus outbreak

Todo Fichajes claim that talks have already taken place between Arsenal and RB Leipzig over the possibility of Konate moving to the Emirates, with a €50M fee being mentioned in the report.

We have to take this one with a pinch of salt until major media publications in England pick up on the rumour, but for now, it’s one for the Gunners fans to get quietly excited about.

More Stories Ibrahima Konate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.