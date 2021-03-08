Menu

Arsenal star striker keen on Emirates exit with Juventus eyeing move

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly considering his options ahead of a possible move away from London.

READ MORE: Manchester United could be better off without key figure in the starting XI, stat suggests

Lacazette, 29, joined Arsenal in 2017 following a £47.7m move from French side Lyon.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital, the French forward has scored 59 goals in 158 matches, in all competitions.

However, after failing to feature as much as he would have hoped under Mikel Arteta and with his deal set to expire in less than 18-months time, there are growing concerns Lacazette could soon move on.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal target ruled out for rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged hamstring
Manchester United could be better off without key figure in the starting XI, stat suggests
Man City rule out signing PSG attacker following mega-star’s insane wage demands

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Lacazette is considering his options and would invite a move away from the English Premier League.

The outlet claims that several top European clubs are in the market for a new striker, including Spanish duo Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

However, one club who have remained keen on Arsenal’s French striker for quite some time is Serie A giants Juventus.

It is not yet known exactly how much the Gunners will demand for their talented forward, however, with his deal set to expire next summer, the club’s hierarchy will have to make a decision soon.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.