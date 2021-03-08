Arsenal star striker keen on Emirates exit with Juventus eyeing move

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly considering his options ahead of a possible move away from London.

Lacazette, 29, joined Arsenal in 2017 following a £47.7m move from French side Lyon.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital, the French forward has scored 59 goals in 158 matches, in all competitions.

However, after failing to feature as much as he would have hoped under Mikel Arteta and with his deal set to expire in less than 18-months time, there are growing concerns Lacazette could soon move on.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Lacazette is considering his options and would invite a move away from the English Premier League.

The outlet claims that several top European clubs are in the market for a new striker, including Spanish duo Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

However, one club who have remained keen on Arsenal’s French striker for quite some time is Serie A giants Juventus.

It is not yet known exactly how much the Gunners will demand for their talented forward, however, with his deal set to expire next summer, the club’s hierarchy will have to make a decision soon.